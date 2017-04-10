Sugarloaf girls claim second at Cheerspot Grand Championships

In just six weeks a group of girls from Sugarloaf Middle School, along with the help from their coaches Rachel Quad and Jenney Perloff, were able to put together a routine that was good enough to place second in the program's first cheer competition at the Cheersport Grand Championship on April 8 in Fort Lauderdale. For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews .

