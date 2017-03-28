Substance abuse treatment center uses rock to fight the blues
Here are five facts about cigarette smokers in the United States. Here are five facts about cigarette smokers in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,510,936
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Into The Night
|8,120
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Into The Night
|63,602
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|Susanm
|313,711
|'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11)
|13 hr
|2013 july
|305
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|13 hr
|zazz
|98,371
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mar 28
|TRD
|71,275
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC