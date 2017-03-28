Substance abuse treatment center uses...

Substance abuse treatment center uses rock to fight the blues

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Here are five facts about cigarette smokers in the United States. Here are five facts about cigarette smokers in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min Grey Ghost 1,510,936
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Into The Night 8,120
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Into The Night 63,602
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 hr Susanm 313,711
News 'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11) 13 hr 2013 july 305
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 13 hr zazz 98,371
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 28 TRD 71,275
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,049 • Total comments across all topics: 279,968,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC