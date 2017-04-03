Students make matzah in preparation for Passover
Titan Reitbalt flattens his matzah as Rabbi Shmuly G. of the Chabad Youth Network of Florida teaches students at Brauser Maimonides Academy in Fort Lauderdale about the traditions of Passover during The Matzah Factory workshop recently. Rabbi Shmuly G. does his Matzah Factory workshop for schools throughout the Tri-County area in preparation for Passover.
