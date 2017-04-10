Spirit, the fifth airline to cut back...

Spirit, the fifth airline to cut back on Cuba, ends flights to Havana

1 hr ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The ultra-low cost carrier is ending its Havana flights from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in June. That makes it the fifth U.S. airline to cut back flights to the island after an initial rush of service that began last August.

Fort Lauderdale, FL

