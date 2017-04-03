South Florida Celebrates Its First-Ever Pizza Festival

South Florida celebrated its first-ever pizza festival at War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, April 1. Mayor Jake Seiler assisted in the event's ribbon cutting ceremony and proclaimed that April 1, 2017 marks "Fort Lauderdale Pizza Festival Day." The event, which benefited Feeding South Florida, started out smoothly, but some attendees complained of long lines and food running out before the festival was over.

