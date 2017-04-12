Showers, wind, waterspouts, how long ...

Showers, wind, waterspouts, how long "gloomy" weather will last

The National Weather Service in Miami is forecasting "rather gloomy" weather for most of Wednesday as scattered showers stream in from the east. While up to a half-inch of rain is possible in isolated areas where rain bands stall, forecasters don't expect widespread accumulation, which would help alleviate the parched conditions in Palm Beach County.

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at April 13 at 2:49AM EDT

