RODRIGUEZ v. STATE

RODRIGUEZ v. STATE

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: FindLaw

Neal A. Dupree, Capital Collateral Regional Counsel, Rachel Day, Assistant Capital Collateral Regional Counsel, and Scott Gavin, Staff Attorney, Southern Region, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for Appellant Pamela Jo Bondi, Attorney General, Tallahassee, Florida; a This case is before this Court on appeal from an order denying a motion to vacate a sentence of death under Florida Rule of Criminal Procedure 3.851. We have jurisdiction under article V, section 3 , Florida Constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr UidiotRaceMakeWOR... 1,520,286
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr Susanm 313,916
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 14 hr Lavon affair 71,283
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 17 hr Patty Myers 8,138
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Apr 20 Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Apr 19 zazz 98,380
Fort Lauderdale hospital reviews (Jan '12) Apr 14 Broken man 1972 44
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at April 23 at 3:45AM EDT

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,393 • Total comments across all topics: 280,494,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC