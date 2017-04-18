Reports: Florida senator used racial slurs to colleagues

News reports say a Florida state senator used racial slurs and insults in a private after-hours conversation with African-American colleagues. The reports Tuesday said Miami-area Republican Sen. Frank Artiles used a variation of the "n-word" in the conversation at Tallahassee's Governor's Club with Democratic Sens. Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville and Perry Thurston of Fort Lauderdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.