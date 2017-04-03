Queer film festivals go beyond offeri...

Queer film festivals go beyond offering a forum for cinema

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Diverse and complex, South Florida's LGBTQ community enjoys a full calendar throughout the year. The wide array of activities and events - from pool parties and bar crawls to educational conferences, charity balls and even long-distance cycling - reflect the varied tastes and interests of the audience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Julia 1,512,013
News Scott Rothstein Saga: Stephen Caputi Sentenced ... (Aug '11) 32 min BloggerQueen 5
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr John-K 313,720
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 18 hr Into The Night 8,124
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 19 hr Into The Night 63,608
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 19 hr TRD 71,276
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Sun zazz 98,373
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,045,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC