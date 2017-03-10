Port Everglades director to chair Ame...

Port Everglades director to chair American Association of Port Authorities

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The Porsche Design Tower penthouse, which covers 19,403 square feet over four levels, sold for $25 million on March 31 - just two weeks after the building's official opening. The Porsche Design Tower penthouse, which covers 19,403 square feet over four levels, sold for $25 million on March 31 - just two weeks after the building's official opening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,512,785
Looking for a connect near Ft. LAUDERDALE OR Miami 6 hr Joeblowsnow 1
Do u party (Nov '15) 6 hr Joeblowsnow 3
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 hr Susanm 313,732
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 19 hr mdbuilder 63,611
News Scott Rothstein Saga: Stephen Caputi Sentenced ... (Aug '11) Tue BloggerQueen 5
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 3 Into The Night 8,124
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,086,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC