Port cruises to records amid surge in visitors
AS Scotland 's furthest-flung port, a case could well be made for it being a bit off the beaten track. But now bosses at Lerwick Harbour is predicting record visitors to arrive in the coming years as a boom in the number of tourists and cruise ships looks set to continue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,515,551
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|John-K
|313,820
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|16 hr
|TRD
|71,279
|Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09)
|Tue
|corrine niemi
|32
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Mon
|lisa
|98,376
|the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11)
|Apr 10
|steve hamilton
|262
|Jennifer Marolla - DRIVING ON SUSPEND DRIVERS L... (Jan '14)
|Apr 8
|lucifuge1973
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC