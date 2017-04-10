Playa Hotels & Resorts Named Top Workplaces- 2017
LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 15, 2017 -- Playa Hotels & Resorts was named one of the "Top Workplaces" in South Florida by the Sun Sentinel Media Group - ranking in the top 5 in its category. Playa Hotels & Resorts was also the only company so named in the hotel sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Earl
|1,516,308
|Murder suspect in Hollywood had history of bein... (Mar '09)
|16 min
|Trixie
|113
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Incognito4Ever
|313,818
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|12 hr
|zazz
|98,378
|Fort Lauderdale hospital reviews (Jan '12)
|Fri
|Broken man 1972
|44
|Pines Water is a major concern
|Wed
|Concerned
|1
|Demoted Broward County Court Judge Jay S. Spech... (Sep '08)
|Apr 12
|mockingjay
|25
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC