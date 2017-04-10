Playa Hotels & Resorts Named Top Work...

Playa Hotels & Resorts Named Top Workplaces- 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 15, 2017 -- Playa Hotels & Resorts was named one of the "Top Workplaces" in South Florida by the Sun Sentinel Media Group - ranking in the top 5 in its category. Playa Hotels & Resorts was also the only company so named in the hotel sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Earl 1,516,308
News Murder suspect in Hollywood had history of bein... (Mar '09) 16 min Trixie 113
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Incognito4Ever 313,818
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 12 hr zazz 98,378
Fort Lauderdale hospital reviews (Jan '12) Fri Broken man 1972 44
Pines Water is a major concern Wed Concerned 1
News Demoted Broward County Court Judge Jay S. Spech... (Sep '08) Apr 12 mockingjay 25
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at April 15 at 3:52AM EDT

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,310,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC