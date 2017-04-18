Petsmart bought Chewy.com in what's r...

Petsmart bought Chewy.com in what's reported to be the biggest e-commerce deal ever

Petsmart just snapped up pet supply site Chewy.com in what's reported to be the biggest e-commerce deal in history. The big box store paid around $3.35 billion for the online outlet, according to Recode 's sources - slightly more than the $3.3 billion Walmart spent on Jet.com in another monster online shopping acquisition last year.

