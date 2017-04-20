Peter London joins Metamorphosis for 2017 Dance Season
Peter London, Trinidadian professional dancer, choreographer, distinguished professor and artistic director of the Peter London Global Dance Company, returns home to join the Metamorphosis Dance Company in its dance season for 2017. Two of a Kind: two dance companies...one great show is the title of this year's presentation, and according to a release from the organisers, it promises to be a fusion of exciting dance.
