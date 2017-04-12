Pembroke Pines loses detention center case on appeal, may face huge damages claims

Pembroke Pines hosted its annual "Lady Pines Pageant," a pageant specifically for women aged 60 years and older, judged on style, charisma and personality. Pembroke Pines hosted its annual "Lady Pines Pageant," a pageant specifically for women aged 60 years and older, judged on style, charisma and personality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.