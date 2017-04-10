Orchid Society meeting Sunday
The Sunday, April 16, meeting of the Key West Orchid Society will feature Mac Rivenbark of Mac's Orchids in Fort Lauderdale, who specializes in Philippine orchids. The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at 1 p.m. at the Key West Garden Club at Fort West Martello.
