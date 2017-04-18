News 29 mins ago 4:16 p.m.Lawyer: Accused Ft. Lauderdale airport shooter now competent

A defense lawyer says the mental condition of an Alaska man accused of killing five people and wounding six at a Florida airport has stabilized. An attorney for 27-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, said at a hearing Friday he continues to take anti-psychotic medication for schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder and is competent to assist in his defense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.