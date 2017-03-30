New judge fighting to keep job after ...

New judge fighting to keep job after admitting campaign misconduct

48 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Having just been elected to a six-year term, Palm Beach County Judge Dana Santino is trying to prevent a quick removal from the bench. Last month, the state's judicial watchdog agency charged Santino with running afoul of the standards for ethical behavior of judges, showing "a clear and present unfitness for office."

