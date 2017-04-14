New Fort Lauderdale Auto Museum features classic cars and movie vehicles
Michael Dezer loves the more than 200 vehicles displayed at the Fort Lauderdale Auto Museum, which he opened April 10 inside Xtreme Action Park.
