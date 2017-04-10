Nearly 900 luxury dorms coming to Davie, a thriving college town

Authorities say Corey Perry, 33, who taught and coached basketball at H.L. Watkins Middle School, shot himself at the Deluxe Inn at 3:40 p.m. Friday as FBI agents approached him. Authorities say Corey Perry, 33, who taught and coached basketball at H.L. Watkins Middle School, shot himself at the Deluxe Inn at 3:40 p.m. Friday as FBI agents approached him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.