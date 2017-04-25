Mortgage rates fall to their lowest levels of the year
The national supply of homes for sale hasn't been this thin in nearly 20 years. The outlook isn't as dire in South Florida, though inventory levels are tight, especially in Broward County, where the number of for-sale homes is down 28 percent from 2012, according to the Trulia real estate website.
