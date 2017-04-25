Mortgage rates fall to their lowest l...

Mortgage rates fall to their lowest levels of the year

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The national supply of homes for sale hasn't been this thin in nearly 20 years. The outlook isn't as dire in South Florida, though inventory levels are tight, especially in Broward County, where the number of for-sale homes is down 28 percent from 2012, according to the Trulia real estate website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Badjudgment 1,515,691
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 23 min blue_skies 313,824
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Wed TRD 71,279
News Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09) Tue corrine niemi 32
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Mon lisa 98,376
the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11) Apr 10 steve hamilton 262
Jennifer Marolla - DRIVING ON SUSPEND DRIVERS L... (Jan '14) Apr 8 lucifuge1973 4
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at April 13 at 2:49AM EDT

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,426 • Total comments across all topics: 280,262,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC