Michigan St. signee recovering after jet-ski accident

The high school coach of Michigan State signee Lashawn Paulino-Bell says the defensive lineman is expected to make a full recovery after a jet-skiing accident last weekend. Roger Harriott, the coach at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, confirmed Wednesday that Paulino-Bell was hurt in an accident in the Bahamas on Sunday.

