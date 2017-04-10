Massage therapist accused of sexual battery on a female client
The Florida Department of Health disciplined four South Florida licensed professionals - a licensed practical nurse, an advanced registered nurse practitioner and two massage therapists, one of whom the department accused of raping his client - according to emergency orders the agency announced on Monday. Kendall Licensed Practical Nurse Pete Jeremy Barber voluntarily agreed to withdraw from practice as of March 31. Barber had no discipline cases or public complaints against him.
