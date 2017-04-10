Long awaited $100 million project cou...

Long awaited $100 million project could bring JW Marriott luxury hotel to Clearwater Beach

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

After four years of planning, one of the world's top luxury hotel brands - JW Marriott - finally could be coming to Clearwater Beach. Sales are to begin this week for 36 fully furnished JW Marriott Residences, the first of their kind in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 35 min Pete 1,514,982
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr John-K 313,806
the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11) 10 hr steve hamilton 262
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Apr 8 zazz 98,375
Jennifer Marolla - DRIVING ON SUSPEND DRIVERS L... (Jan '14) Apr 8 lucifuge1973 4
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 6 Dudley 8,122
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Apr 6 don t drink the k... 63,613
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,055 • Total comments across all topics: 280,201,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC