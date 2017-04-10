Long awaited $100 million project could bring JW Marriott luxury hotel to Clearwater Beach
After four years of planning, one of the world's top luxury hotel brands - JW Marriott - finally could be coming to Clearwater Beach. Sales are to begin this week for 36 fully furnished JW Marriott Residences, the first of their kind in the United States.
