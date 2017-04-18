Lake Worth creates new position it believes will help with code woes
As the city's director of community sustainability, William Waters has one of the city's biggest - and most frustrating - jobs. That's why the city in its budget for fiscal year 2017 created an assistant director of operations position to free up some of Waters' time.
