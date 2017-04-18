Kodak Black Unable To Handle "Everything Being Thrown At Him": Probation Officer
The Sun Sentinel reports that the Pompano Beach rhymer appeared in court on Wednesday for a hearing held to determine whether or not he violated the terms of his house arrest . In addition to proving that he violated his house arrest, prosecutors are also seeking to show that Kodak assaulted a bartender during an unauthorized trip to a Florida strip club .
