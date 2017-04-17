Keiser University nabs $10M loan for campus acquisitions
First Green Bank, an Orlando-based firm with an office in Fort Lauderdale, on Monday announced it awarded a $10 million loan to Fort Lauderdale-based Keiser Univeristy for the acquisition of commercial buildings in Orlando and Daytona Beach.
