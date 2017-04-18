Judge orders psychiatric help for kid stuck in juvenile justice purgatory
Keishan Ross, a Broward County teen who has spent years ping-ponging between the Fort Lauderdale lockup, where psychologists say he is not competent to stand trial, and a Panhandle mental health facility, which says he is, will be released - for now - from the cycle that has claimed much of his childhood. A judge ordered that the 17-year-old be sent to a psychiatric facility in Broward for treatment and a battery of tests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Realtime
|1,520,496
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|313,920
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|Lavon affair
|71,283
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Apr 19
|zazz
|98,380
|Fort Lauderdale hospital reviews (Jan '12)
|Apr 14
|Broken man 1972
|44
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC