Judge orders psychiatric help for kid...

Judge orders psychiatric help for kid stuck in juvenile justice purgatory

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Miami Herald

Keishan Ross, a Broward County teen who has spent years ping-ponging between the Fort Lauderdale lockup, where psychologists say he is not competent to stand trial, and a Panhandle mental health facility, which says he is, will be released - for now - from the cycle that has claimed much of his childhood. A judge ordered that the 17-year-old be sent to a psychiatric facility in Broward for treatment and a battery of tests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Realtime 1,520,496
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr ThomasA 313,920
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat Lavon affair 71,283
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sat Patty Myers 8,138
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Apr 20 Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Apr 19 zazz 98,380
Fort Lauderdale hospital reviews (Jan '12) Apr 14 Broken man 1972 44
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,727 • Total comments across all topics: 280,507,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC