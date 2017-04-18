Johanna Ortiz Describes How She Felt When Beyonce Wore Her Designs & How Miami Inspires Her
Ocean Drive caught up with fashion designer Johanna Ortiz on how the Magic City inspires her, what to pack for Cartagena, and how she reacted when she saw Beyonc in her clothes. If you've been wondering who is behind some of the most stylish ensembles of A-list celebrities, here's your answer: Fashion designer Johanna Ortiz - whose eponymous collections perfectly fuse delicate femininity with structured masculinity - is the fierce force behind fashion icons including Beyonc, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Olivia Palermo.
