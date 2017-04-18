Ilanit Fischler, associate with Fishe...

Ilanit Fischler, associate with Fisher Phillips in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Daily Business Review

Currently, there is no federal requirement that employers offer paid leave. Existing federal law under the Family and Medical Leave Act, commonly known as the FMLA, allows eligible employees to take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave following the birth or adoption of a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Business Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min copout 1,518,782
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr cpeter1313 313,861
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,133
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 23 hr zazz 98,380
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Tue Universal Soldier 63,618
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 16 TRD 71,282
Fort Lauderdale hospital reviews (Jan '12) Apr 14 Broken man 1972 44
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at April 20 at 3:44AM EDT

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,492 • Total comments across all topics: 280,430,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC