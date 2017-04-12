How much would an immigrant have to earn to defray the cost of added infrastructure?
After two weeks in South Florida, where the interstate highways serve mainly as parking lots from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm daily , I'm wondering why there isn't more discussion around U.S. infrastructure and immigration. The Interstate highway system was set up in 1956 when the U.S. population was 169 million.
