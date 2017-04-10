He wants to feed the homeless a " and is suing his city to be able to do it

Rodney Burger, left, eats his free breakfast in a Houston churchyard as he consults with Dr. David Buck, right, president and chief medical officer for Healthcare for the Homeless-Houston, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2004, in Houston. Buck works with Project Access, a free service to give some of the city's 12,000 homeless a better chance of making needed trips to clinics, shelters and social service agencies.

