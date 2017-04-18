He killed his exa s mom, shot his exa s brother and stole an 18-wheeler, police say
Emmanuel Saint Fleur's wild ride began in Miami Gardens Tuesday when he shot and killed his ex-wife's mother, continued to Fort Lauderdale where he stole an 18-wheeler and ended in North Florida when he was busted at a highway rest stop, police said. The truck, believed stolen from one of Fleur's former employers in Fort Lauderdale, was identified by an electronic license plate scanner at an agricultural weigh station on Interstate 10 in Madison County in Florida's panhandle.
