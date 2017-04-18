He killed his exa s mom, shot his exa...

He killed his exa s mom, shot his exa s brother and stole an 18-wheeler, police say

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Emmanuel Saint Fleur's wild ride began in Miami Gardens Tuesday when he shot and killed his ex-wife's mother, continued to Fort Lauderdale where he stole an 18-wheeler and ended in North Florida when he was busted at a highway rest stop, police said. The truck, believed stolen from one of Fleur's former employers in Fort Lauderdale, was identified by an electronic license plate scanner at an agricultural weigh station on Interstate 10 in Madison County in Florida's panhandle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 22 min Guest 1,519,241
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr Louie 313,864
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Into The Night 8,136
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Wed zazz 98,380
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 16 TRD 71,282
Fort Lauderdale hospital reviews (Jan '12) Apr 14 Broken man 1972 44
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,743 • Total comments across all topics: 280,442,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC