Frank Artiles, Florida state senator, resigns after calling colleagues racial slurs
A Republican member of the Florida State Senate resigned from office on Friday after provoking bipartisan outrage by using the N-word and other derogatory language this week while describing fellow lawmakers. "It is clear to me my recent actions and words that I spoke fell far short of what I expect for myself, and for this I am very sorry," Mr. Artiles wrote in a resignation letter sent Friday to State Senate President Joe Negron.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Guest
|1,520,180
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|51 min
|silly rabbit
|313,914
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|Lavon affair
|71,283
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Apr 19
|zazz
|98,380
|Fort Lauderdale hospital reviews (Jan '12)
|Apr 14
|Broken man 1972
|44
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC