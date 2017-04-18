Frank Artiles, Florida state senator, resigns after calling colleagues racial slurs

A Republican member of the Florida State Senate resigned from office on Friday after provoking bipartisan outrage by using the N-word and other derogatory language this week while describing fellow lawmakers. "It is clear to me my recent actions and words that I spoke fell far short of what I expect for myself, and for this I am very sorry," Mr. Artiles wrote in a resignation letter sent Friday to State Senate President Joe Negron.

