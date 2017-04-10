Fort Lauderdale PAINWeekEnd May 6 and 7: Pain Management CE/CME...

PAINWeekEnd Fort Lauderdale-May 6 and 7 at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott North at 6650 North Andrews Avenue-will be an educational and exciting 2-day program providing busy clinicians and allied healthcare practitioners with 12.0 hours of relevant, practical instruction in the management of chronic pain. "Florida, like all states throughout the United States, has struggled with managing two competing crises: prescription drug abuse and undertreated pain," comments Stephen J. Ziegler, PhD, JD.

