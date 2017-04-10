Fort Lauderdale PAINWeekEnd May 6 and 7: Pain Management CE/CME...
PAINWeekEnd Fort Lauderdale-May 6 and 7 at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott North at 6650 North Andrews Avenue-will be an educational and exciting 2-day program providing busy clinicians and allied healthcare practitioners with 12.0 hours of relevant, practical instruction in the management of chronic pain. "Florida, like all states throughout the United States, has struggled with managing two competing crises: prescription drug abuse and undertreated pain," comments Stephen J. Ziegler, PhD, JD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,515,096
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|46 min
|blue_skies
|313,809
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|8 hr
|lisa
|98,376
|the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11)
|21 hr
|steve hamilton
|262
|Jennifer Marolla - DRIVING ON SUSPEND DRIVERS L... (Jan '14)
|Apr 8
|lucifuge1973
|4
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|Dudley
|8,122
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|don t drink the k...
|63,613
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC