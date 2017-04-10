Fort Lauderdale Mayor Hosting Virulently Anti-Gay Pastor at Annual Prayer Breakfast
Jack Seiler once served as the mayor of Wilton Manors, a Broward city with the second-highest proportion of same-sex Seiler, a Democrat, now serves as the mayor of nearby Fort Lauderdale, which has its own long history of LGBTQ support. So it seriously angered residents when, in 2014, Seiler voted against a city resolution supporting same-sex marriage .
