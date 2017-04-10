Fort Lauderdale Mayor Hosting Virulen...

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Hosting Virulently Anti-Gay Pastor at Annual Prayer Breakfast

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Miami New Times

Jack Seiler once served as the mayor of Wilton Manors, a Broward city with the second-highest proportion of same-sex Seiler, a Democrat, now serves as the mayor of nearby Fort Lauderdale, which has its own long history of LGBTQ support. So it seriously angered residents when, in 2014, Seiler voted against a city resolution supporting same-sex marriage .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Make Sense 1,515,470
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 4 hr TRD 71,279
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr cpeter1313 313,819
News Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09) 23 hr corrine niemi 32
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Mon lisa 98,376
the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11) Mon steve hamilton 262
Jennifer Marolla - DRIVING ON SUSPEND DRIVERS L... (Jan '14) Apr 8 lucifuge1973 4
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at April 12 at 3:34AM EDT

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,296 • Total comments across all topics: 280,242,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC