Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show to be held Nov. 1-5

Organizers of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show announced new dates for the 58th annual event: Wednesday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 5. Historically, the show has opened on the first Thursday of November and closed the following Monday. The 2017 event was previously scheduled to open on Thursday, Nov. 2 and run through Monday, Nov. 6. Exhibitor contracts do not need to be changed, organizers said.

