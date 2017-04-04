Fort Lauderdale company buys Zaxby's ...

Fort Lauderdale company buys Zaxby's property near mall in Jacksonville

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Business Journal

The Zaxby's near the Regency Square Mall has been purchased for $1.3 million. The property, 9575 N. Regency Square Blvd., was bought by the Fort Lauderdale-based Gainesville East LLC from JASZ Group Inc. Colliers International of Northeast Florida brokers Jason Ryals and Katherine Goodwin represented the buyer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min silly rabbit 1,511,959
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 min John-K 313,718
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 15 hr Into The Night 8,124
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 16 hr Into The Night 63,608
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 16 hr TRD 71,276
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Sun zazz 98,373
News 'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11) Mar 31 2013 july 305
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,450 • Total comments across all topics: 280,042,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC