Fort Lauderdale company buys Zaxby's property near mall in Jacksonville
The Zaxby's near the Regency Square Mall has been purchased for $1.3 million. The property, 9575 N. Regency Square Blvd., was bought by the Fort Lauderdale-based Gainesville East LLC from JASZ Group Inc. Colliers International of Northeast Florida brokers Jason Ryals and Katherine Goodwin represented the buyer.
