Food for the soul: Beloved waitress' former employer delivers daily lunch to her nursing home

Donna Cronin is now at the Broward Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Lauderdale, and Matt Cunningham delivers meals from the restaurant every day as a thank you for her years of service. Donna Cronin is now at the Broward Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Lauderdale, and Matt Cunningham delivers meals from the restaurant every day as a thank you for her years of service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.