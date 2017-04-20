Food for the soul: Beloved waitress' former employer delivers daily lunch to her nursing home
Donna Cronin is now at the Broward Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Lauderdale, and Matt Cunningham delivers meals from the restaurant every day as a thank you for her years of service. Donna Cronin is now at the Broward Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Lauderdale, and Matt Cunningham delivers meals from the restaurant every day as a thank you for her years of service.
