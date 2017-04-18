Food Delivery Service DoorDash Expand...

Food Delivery Service DoorDash Expands to North Miami and Broward

Food delivery services are nothing new in Miami, with companies like UberEats, Postmates, and Grubhub transporting everything from doughnuts to burgers from a restaurant to someone's doorstep. As of February 2017, California-based service DoorDash joined in too, alluring potential customers through restaurant partnerships with Doraku, Novecento, and Harry's Pizzeria, as well as Meat Market, which, until DoorDash , never offered delivery.

