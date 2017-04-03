Five rescued, one dead after boat sin...

Five rescued, one dead after boat sinks off Florida coast

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WWSB

The U.S. Coast Guard says one man is dead and five others were rescued after their boat sank off Port Everglades. In a news release, Coast Guard officials say they were contacted Wednesday night after the boat started taking on water off of Fort Lauderdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 30 min VetnorsGate 1,513,998
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr Fit2Serve 313,776
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Thu Dudley 8,122
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Thu zazz 98,374
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu don t drink the k... 63,613
Looking for a connect near Ft. LAUDERDALE OR Miami Wed Joeblowsnow 1
Do u party (Nov '15) Wed Joeblowsnow 3
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,418 • Total comments across all topics: 280,133,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC