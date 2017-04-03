Five rescued, one dead after boat sinks off Florida coast
The U.S. Coast Guard says one man is dead and five others were rescued after their boat sank off Port Everglades. In a news release, Coast Guard officials say they were contacted Wednesday night after the boat started taking on water off of Fort Lauderdale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|30 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,513,998
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Fit2Serve
|313,776
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Dudley
|8,122
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Thu
|zazz
|98,374
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|don t drink the k...
|63,613
|Looking for a connect near Ft. LAUDERDALE OR Miami
|Wed
|Joeblowsnow
|1
|Do u party (Nov '15)
|Wed
|Joeblowsnow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC