Firefighters name kitten - Porsche' after rescuing her from car engine

Firefighter Eric Fillyaw helped rescue a kitten from the engine of a 2016 Porsche Cayenne in the Galleria Mall parking lot in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on April 13, 2017. A 6-week-old kitten named Porsche has a new lease on life thanks to a quick-thinking firefighter and his 3-year-old daughter.

