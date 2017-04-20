Financing, traffic and sea-level rise...

Financing, traffic and sea-level rise challenge South Florida developers in todaya s market: TRD ...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Real Deal

Developers are embracing a Trump presidency and its potential impact on new development in South Florida amid a slow market. Louise Sunshine, Shahab Karmely, Jimmy Tate and Jerry Hollo discussed financing their projects in the current market, and challenges like traffic congestion and sea-level rise, during The Real Deal's Broward County Real Estate Showcase & Forum on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min sonicfilter 1,519,501
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr ThomasA 313,890
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 23 hr Into The Night 8,136
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Wed zazz 98,380
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 16 TRD 71,282
Fort Lauderdale hospital reviews (Jan '12) Apr 14 Broken man 1972 44
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at April 21 at 3:45AM EDT

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,134 • Total comments across all topics: 280,457,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC