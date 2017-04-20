Financing, traffic and sea-level rise challenge South Florida developers in todaya s market: TRD ...
Developers are embracing a Trump presidency and its potential impact on new development in South Florida amid a slow market. Louise Sunshine, Shahab Karmely, Jimmy Tate and Jerry Hollo discussed financing their projects in the current market, and challenges like traffic congestion and sea-level rise, during The Real Deal's Broward County Real Estate Showcase & Forum on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,519,501
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|313,890
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|23 hr
|Into The Night
|8,136
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Wed
|zazz
|98,380
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 16
|TRD
|71,282
|Fort Lauderdale hospital reviews (Jan '12)
|Apr 14
|Broken man 1972
|44
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC