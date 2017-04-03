Ferrari once owned by Donald Trump sells for $270K in Fort Lauderdale | Video
A bright red Ferrari once owned by Donald Trump sold for $270,000 at a collector car auction in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday. Bidding on the 2007 F430 F1 Coupe ended at $240,000, below the reserve of $250,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|TrumpsBuffoons
|1,511,847
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|8,124
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|63,608
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|TRD
|71,276
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Sun
|zazz
|98,373
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Sat
|John-K
|313,714
|'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|305
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC