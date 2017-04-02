Ferrari F430 once owned by President ...

Ferrari F430 once owned by President Donald Trump sells for $270K

A Ferrari F430 owned by US president Donald J. Trump in 2007 is exhibited by Autcions America in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on March 31, 2017. AFP / Leila Macor Miami: A 10-year-old bright red Ferrari that belonged to President Donald Trump went on the block Saturday and sold for $270,000, auctioneers said.

