Fatal crash closes stretch of U.S. 27 in west Broward
Nearly 8,000 runners and walkers will fill the streets of downtown Fort Lauderdale for the 32nd annual Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run. Nearly 8,000 runners and walkers will fill the streets of downtown Fort Lauderdale for the 32nd annual Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run.
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|12 min
|USAsince1680
|1,513,256
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Dudley
|8,122
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,737
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|7 hr
|zazz
|98,374
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|don t drink the k...
|63,613
|Looking for a connect near Ft. LAUDERDALE OR Miami
|Wed
|Joeblowsnow
|1
|Do u party (Nov '15)
|Wed
|Joeblowsnow
|3
