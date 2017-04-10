EXCLUSIVE: Maren Morris Gushes Over Boyfriend Ryan Hurd: 'He's Not Threatened by a Powerful Woman'
The "My Church" singer got candid about her relationship with fellow country music artist Ryan Hurd , whom she first met in a 2013 songwriting session. The duo quickly connected both personally and professionally, writing the Tim McGraw -recorded ballad "Last Turn Home" that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,516,033
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|313,813
|Fort Lauderdale hospital reviews (Jan '12)
|7 hr
|Broken man 1972
|44
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Wed
|TRD
|71,279
|Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09)
|Apr 11
|corrine niemi
|32
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Apr 10
|lisa
|98,376
|the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11)
|Apr 10
|steve hamilton
|262
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC