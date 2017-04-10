EXCLUSIVE: Maren Morris Gushes Over B...

EXCLUSIVE: Maren Morris Gushes Over Boyfriend Ryan Hurd: 'He's Not Threatened by a Powerful Woman'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ETonline

The "My Church" singer got candid about her relationship with fellow country music artist Ryan Hurd , whom she first met in a 2013 songwriting session. The duo quickly connected both personally and professionally, writing the Tim McGraw -recorded ballad "Last Turn Home" that day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Cheech the Conser... 1,516,033
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr ThomasA 313,813
Fort Lauderdale hospital reviews (Jan '12) 7 hr Broken man 1972 44
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Wed TRD 71,279
News Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09) Apr 11 corrine niemi 32
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Apr 10 lisa 98,376
the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11) Apr 10 steve hamilton 262
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,579 • Total comments across all topics: 280,286,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC