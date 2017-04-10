European-Inspired AC Hotel Miami Aventura To Open in Mid-May

Savvy travelers seeking a stylish and functional hotel in an urban setting, will delight in the new design-led, boutique-style AC Hotel Miami Aventura by Marriott A opening in mid-May. The new 233-room property is located at 20805 Biscayne Boulevard, Aventura, just minutes from the Aventura Mall and Gulfstream Park. AC Hotels by Marriott embody a cosmopolitan and dynamic style with an intrinsic connection to the community in which it is located.

