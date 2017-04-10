European-Inspired AC Hotel Miami Aventura To Open in Mid-May
Savvy travelers seeking a stylish and functional hotel in an urban setting, will delight in the new design-led, boutique-style AC Hotel Miami Aventura by Marriott A opening in mid-May. The new 233-room property is located at 20805 Biscayne Boulevard, Aventura, just minutes from the Aventura Mall and Gulfstream Park. AC Hotels by Marriott embody a cosmopolitan and dynamic style with an intrinsic connection to the community in which it is located.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|54 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,515,296
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|TRD
|71,277
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,817
|Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09)
|8 hr
|corrine niemi
|32
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|23 hr
|lisa
|98,376
|the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11)
|Mon
|steve hamilton
|262
|Jennifer Marolla - DRIVING ON SUSPEND DRIVERS L... (Jan '14)
|Apr 8
|lucifuge1973
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC