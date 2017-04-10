European-Inspired AC Hotel Miami Aven...

European-Inspired AC Hotel Miami Aventura To Open in Mid-May

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: World News Report

Savvy travelers seeking a stylish and functional hotel in an urban setting, will delight in the new design-led, boutique-style AC Hotel Miami Aventura by Marriott A opening in mid-May. The new 233-room property is located at 20805 Biscayne Boulevard, Aventura, just minutes from the Aventura Mall and Gulfstream Park. AC Hotels by Marriott embody a cosmopolitan and dynamic style with an intrinsic connection to the community in which it is located.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 54 min VetnorsGate 1,515,296
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 4 hr TRD 71,277
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr silly rabbit 313,817
News Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09) 8 hr corrine niemi 32
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 23 hr lisa 98,376
the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11) Mon steve hamilton 262
Jennifer Marolla - DRIVING ON SUSPEND DRIVERS L... (Jan '14) Apr 8 lucifuge1973 4
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at April 11 at 7:37PM EDT

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,073 • Total comments across all topics: 280,227,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC