#EqualPayDay: What you need to know
The day marks the point where women must work this year to match the pay of men from last year. #EqualPayDay: What you need to know about women in the workforce The day marks the point where women must work this year to match the pay of men from last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|No Surprize
|1,513,071
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|Junket
|313,735
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|don t drink the k...
|63,613
|Looking for a connect near Ft. LAUDERDALE OR Miami
|18 hr
|Joeblowsnow
|1
|Do u party (Nov '15)
|18 hr
|Joeblowsnow
|3
|Scott Rothstein Saga: Stephen Caputi Sentenced ... (Aug '11)
|Tue
|BloggerQueen
|5
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 3
|Into The Night
|8,121
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC