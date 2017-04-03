Empire Ink Tattoo Debuts New Website
The new Empire Ink Tattoo website provides an overview of Empire Ink, its history, as well as information on its founder Steve Santacruz. Customers can view additional information on all four Empire Ink locations in South Florida which include Miami Beach, downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Boca Raton.
